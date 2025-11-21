Marriott International Announces Global Series Debut In India With More Than 25 Openings Across Key Destinations

File Image |

Mumbai: Marriott International on Thursday announced the global debut of Series by Marriott in India through a strategic agreement with The Fern Hotels & Resorts.The first phase of openings includes 26 hotels across 23 key destinations in India, adding over 1,900 rooms to Marriott's portfolio and marking a significant milestone in the brand's global expansion, the global hospitality company said in a statement.

Marriott International launches its newest collection brand in Asia Pacific, excluding China, in collaboration with Concept Hospitality and its flagship brand, The Fern Hotels & Resorts."We are delighted to introduce Series by Marriott in India through our strategic agreement with The Fern Hotels & Resorts," said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International.

India's vibrant domestic travel market and growing demand for dependable, affordable stays make it the ideal launchpad for this brand, and these 26 openings mark the beginning of a broader rollout, with over 100 planned launches in the coming year, he added.

