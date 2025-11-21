Sugar Mills In Uttar Pradesh Transfer ₹513.96 Crore To Cane Farmers

File Image |

Lucknow: Sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh have started making payments to farmers in the ongoing 2025-26 crushing season, with 29 sugar mills transferring Rs 513.96 crore so far directly into the bank accounts of cane farmers, an official statement issued here on Thursday said.According to the Cane Development Department, 114 sugar mills in the state have issued indent for cane purchase, and crushing operations have formally commenced at 104 mills.

Most mills are making weekly payments to farmers, officials added.Senior officials of the Cane development department have directed all district officers to immediately submit inspection reports on the establishment of cane purchase centres of 23 cooperative and three corporation-owned mills, it said.

They have also been asked to ensure timely procurement and lifting of cane, and to conduct surprise checks to verify the presence of weighment clerks at the centres.Instructions have been issued to ensure the availability of standard weights at weighbridges, accuracy of weighing and supply of clean cane to the mills.Directions have been issued to ensure prompt disposal of farmer complaints as per rules, the statement said.

