Maharashtra Govt Launches Incentive Scheme For Sugar Mills To Promote Quality, Efficiency & Farmer Welfare

Mumbai, Nov 12: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced an incentive scheme for cooperative and private sugar mills that will help them build financial capacity and encourage quality performance among these factories.

The scheme, which seeks to reward best performing units on quality front, was launched to mark the International Year of Cooperatives and the Diamond Jubilee year of the cooperative sugar industry.

The plan aims to improve the quality of sugar mills, build financial capacity by identifying and rewarding factories with competitive quality standards, according to a government resolution (GR).

Annual Evaluation Based On Nine Key Parameters

Under the scheme, sugar mills will be evaluated annually across nine key parameters, with prizes awarded to top performers, it said.

The evaluation criteria include: Timely 100 per cent Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) payment to farmers in last three years (15 points), performance of other departments in the mill (10 points), highest sugar recovery rate (10 points), production per hectare (10 points), use of Artificial Intelligence and maximum area coverage (10 points), low carbon emissions and high carbon credits (10 points), timely repayment of government loans (10 points), cost efficiency, audit, and overall operational efficiency (5 points), employee strength limits and wage payment (5 points).

Two-Tier Committee To Select Winning Sugar Mills

The selection process involves a two-tier committee system. Regional joint directors will submit lists of 6 best mills -- three each from cooperative and private sectors -- from their divisions to a scrutiny committee headed by the Sugar Commissioner.

The committee will shortlist six cooperative and as many private mills, from which another panel headed by the state Cooperation Minister will select the final three winners in each category.

Details of prizes and other specifics will be announced later, the resolution stated.

