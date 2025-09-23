UP Horror: 'Mentally Unstable' Man Goes On Hammer Rampage Inside Moving Bus, 3 Injured; Passengers Tie Him Up & Hand Over To Police – VIDEO

'Mentally Unstable' Man Goes On Hammer Rampage Inside Moving Bus | X

Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), September 23: The passengers of a roadways had undergo a terrifying incident, when a person suddenly attacked them with a hammer inside the moving bus in Uttar Pradesh. The passengers overpowered the attacker and saved tied him to a pole inside the bus. The incident occurred on the bus travelling from Ayodhya to Gorakhpur. The police found that the man involved in the attack was mentally unstable.

As per reports the bus belonged to the Ayodhya depot and was heading towards Gorakhpur, when the incident occurred. The accused has been identified as Ramu Prasad (48), who created chaos on the moving bus after removing the hammer from the tool box of the bus and attacking the passengers.

As per reports, Ramu started shouting midway inside the bus. He said that the bus was being unnecessarily delayed and even said that he would seek answers from the government over the delay. This led to arguments between him and the other passengers present on the bus. Later, he grabbed the hammer and started swinging it. Around three passengers suffered injuries in the attack.

The passengers present on the bus caught the attacker and tied him to the pole using a cloth. The bus driver took the bus to the police station after which the conductor got down and informed the police about the incident. The passengers handed over the accused to the police after they arrived at the spot.

There are reports that the police arrested the accused and initiated an investigation into the matter. The police revealed that the preliminary investigation suggests that the man is mentally unstable. They informed his family members about the incident and called them to the police station.