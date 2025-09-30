Gujarat: Drunk Businessman’s Son Rams BMW Into Divider, Chews Gutkha To Hide Alcohol; Car Worth Over ₹1 Cr Seized – Video Surfaces

Drunk Businessman’s Son Rams BMW Into Divider, Chews Gutkha To Hide Alcohol | FPJ

Gandhidham (Gujarat), September 30: In a shocking incident, a businessman's son rammed his speeding BMW car into a divider and caused panic in the street allegedly under the influence of alcohol on Gujarat's Gandhidham. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the people present at the spot surrounded the car and handed the driver to the police.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are reports that the driver was chewing gutkha to cover up as he was under the influence of alcohol. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday evening near Tagore Road, in front of IFFCO Township. The high-speed BMW rammed into a divider, while risking the lives of the pedestrians and motorists on the road. Luckily, no lives were lost in the accident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The people present at the spot said that the young man, who has been identified as Mahesh, was completely drunk. After the crash, the locals immediately surrounded the car, pulled him out and handed him over to the police. There are reports that the BMW which is valued at nearly Rs 1 crore was seized by the police on the spot.

As per reports, Gandhidham Police confirmed that the accused was driving the car recklessly under the influence of alcohol. The police also said that an FIR has been registered under serious charges in connection with the matter. The youth has been sent for a medical examination. Police has said that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Officials added that such reckless driving puts innocent lives in danger. The locals also expressed anger over the incident and demanded strict action against the accused, they also asked for stricter laws against wealthy youngsters who misuse their privilege and drive dangerously under the influence of alcohol. The outrage in the incident is due to the recent spike in such incidents.