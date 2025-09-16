 UP: Mentally Unstable Man Brutally Beaten By Villagers Over Suspicion Of Theft Theft In Azamgarh - VIDEO
UP: Mentally Unstable Man Brutally Beaten By Villagers Over Suspicion Of Theft Theft In Azamgarh - VIDEO

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

Villagers in Bheera Basti village under Bardah Police Station area in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district caught a man late Sunday night and brutally thrashed him over suspicion of theft. The man, who is reportedly mentally unstable, was beaten with sticks after being caught by villagers.

According to reports, late on Sunday night in Bheera Basti village, a young man was seen roaming about in suspicious circumstances. The villagers became suspicious that he was involved in theft, after which they caught him. Within a short time, a large number of villagers gathered there and began severely beating the young man with sticks and clubs. The young man repeatedly folded his hands and begged for forgiveness, but the crowd's anger did not subside.

A video of this incident is also going viral rapidly on social media, in which it can be seen that blood is flowing from the young man's face and he is pleading for mercy. In the video, villagers can be seen beating him.

article-image

Immediately after receiving information about the incident, Bardah police station personnel reached the scene and brought the situation under control. The police rescued the injured young man from the villagers' custody, took him with them, and sent him to hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the young man who was caught has a history of being jailed for theft, and multiple cases are registered against him at the police station. Currently, the police are interrogating him. The officer in charge of Bardah police station stated that the matter is being investigated and appropriate legal action will be taken based on whatever facts come to light.

