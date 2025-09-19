Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations For UP International Trade Show 2025; Emphasises Youth, ODOP And Global Promotion

CM Yogi Adityanath inspects India Expo Mart in Greater Noida ahead of UPITS-2025; ensures readiness for international visitors and youth participation | File Photo

Greater Noida, September 19: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today reviewed preparations for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025) with police and administrative officials at the India Expo Mart auditorium in Greater Noida.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure seamless arrangements, security, and convenience for participants. He said the event will not only present the state’s rich traditions, skills, and products on a global stage but will also highlight the Vocal for Local and Make in India campaigns.

All Districts Must Actively Participate with ODOP Stalls

Emphasizing broad-based participation, the Chief Minister said, "Every district must actively take part in the trade show with dedicated One District, One Product (ODOP) stalls. These stalls will showcase each district’s unique handicrafts, food items, and industrial products before international buyers and investors."

He stressed that UPITS-2025 should serve as more than an exhibition, it must be a global platform to project Uttar Pradesh’s diversity, cultural heritage, and entrepreneurial talent. This, he noted, will open new avenues of business, investment, and employment, especially for the youth.

Promotion and Branding Across Educational Institutions

CM Yogi further instructed that UPITS-2025 be widely branded and promoted across districts and educational institutions to enhance its visibility and impact. Colleges, universities, and schools will display posters, digital screens, and event information on their campuses, creating awareness among students, faculty, and the local community about entrepreneurship and innovation.

He particularly emphasized the active involvement of Gautam Buddha University students, underlining that their participation would provide invaluable hands-on experience along with opportunities in employment and entrepreneurship.

Khadi and Village Industry Products to Get Global Recognition

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Experts from leading film cities across the country will be invited to participate in the fashion show organised as part of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025)." He said the objective is to give Khadi, handicrafts, and village industry products greater visibility and international recognition.

The Chief Minister emphasized that this initiative will not only promote the state’s traditional crafts and industries but also create new avenues for young designers and local artisans by connecting them with wider markets.

The fashion show will feature dedicated catwalks and exhibitions, highlighting the superior quality and aesthetic appeal of Khadi and village industry products on a global stage. He noted that such efforts will help strengthen the rural economy while fostering entrepreneurship, innovation, and employment opportunities for the youth.

Special Arrangements for Visitors and Security

The Chief Minister also directed that special arrangements be made for the elderly and senior citizens visiting the event. Shuttle services should operate from the NASA parking lot to ensure a smooth and comfortable access to the venue.

He stressed that security and operational responsibilities must be strictly enforced, with a clear prohibition on minors driving e-rickshaws or vehicles. Detailed safety, guidance, and convenience protocols should be in place to ensure a secure, organized, and welcoming experience for all attendees.

He further highlighted the importance of giving special attention to the security, accommodation, transportation, and overall comfort of foreign buyers and guests, ensuring a hospitable and safe environment that strengthens Uttar Pradesh’s global image.

Officials and Ministers Attend Review Meeting

The meeting was attended by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Minister Rakesh Sachan, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, along with other public representatives and officials. Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) Alok Kumar presented an update on the preparations through a detailed presentation.

CM Conducts Site Inspection Ahead of PM Modi’s Visit

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday conducted a site inspection of the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida to review preparations for the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS-2025), scheduled from September 25 to 29. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event. During the inspection, the Chief Minister reviewed the venue arrangements, VIP movement, and overall readiness.

Additional Chief Secretary (MSME) Alok Kumar briefed him about the site layout, while District Magistrate Medha Rupam presented details of facilities and arrangements. Police Commissioner Lakshmi Singh apprised him of the security measures in place.

The Chief Minister inspected the entire venue on an e-cart, accompanied by MSME Minister Rakesh Sachan, Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and other public representatives.