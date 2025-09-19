 'Meant To Emphasize Shared History & People-To-People Bonds': Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda Clarifies 'Felt At Home In Pakistan' Remark
'Meant To Emphasize Shared History & People-To-People Bonds': Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda Clarifies 'Felt At Home In Pakistan' Remark

Pitroda said that his remarks were intended to emphasise the shared history and people-to-people bonds. He also stated that his aim was not to belittle anyone’s suffering or undermine legitimate concerns.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
File | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: Indian Overseas Congress chairman Sam Pitroda has issued a clarification after his remarks stating that he "felt at home" in Pakistan sparked controversy. Pitroda said that his remarks were intended to emphasise the shared history and people-to-people bonds. He also stated that his aim was not to belittle anyone’s suffering or undermine legitimate concerns.

"In light of recent discussions, I wish to clarify my remarks and put them in the full context of my IANS/AP7AM interview. My intention has always been to call attention to the realities we face: concerns about the electoral process, the importance of civil society and youth, and India's role - both in its neighborhood and globally," he said in a post on X.

Clarifying his remarks he said, "When I said that I often felt 'at home' visiting neighboring countries, or that culturally and socially we share roots, I meant to emphasize shared history and people-to-people bonds not to ignore pain, conflict, or the grave challenges we face from terror and geopolitical tensions."

"Likewise, when I challenged the "Vishwaguru" narrative and said that it's a myth that India is always on everyone's mind, I was cautioning against overconfidence in image over substance. Foreign policy must be based on real influence, mutual trust, peace, and regional stability - not bravado or optics," he added.

He further said,"We need to defend democracy: ensuring free, fair elections; strengthening institutions; empowering youth; protecting minority rights; resisting polarization. These are not partisan issues - they go to the heart of what and who we are as a nation."

Clarifying that his statement was not to hurt anyone he said,"If my words have caused confusion or hurt, I want to clarify that my aim was never to belittle anyone's suffering or undermine legitimate concerns but to foster honest conversation, empathy, and a more grounded and responsible approach to how India sees itself - and is seen - by others."

Pitroda concluded his post by saying,"Moving forward, I remain committed to transparency, respectful dialogue, and working towards a future where we strengthen institutions, civil society, safety, and security, so our actions truly live up to our ideals."

Sam Pitroda's Controversial Statement

During an interview with news agency IANS he said,"Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighborhood. Can we really substantially improve relationship with our neighbor? They are all small, they all need help, they are all going through difficult times, and there's no need to fight. Of course, there is a problem of violence."

'Felt At Home In Pakistan': Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda Sparks Controversy; BJP...
article-image

"Of course, there is a problem of terrorism, and all that is there. But at the end of the day, in that neighborhood, there is a common gene pool. I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home," he added.

