'Felt At Home In Pakistan': Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda Sparks Controversy; BJP Reacts - VIDEO

New Delhi: Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda on Friday sparked a controversy after he said that "he felt at home" in Pakistan. While speaking to IANS, Pitroda also stated that India's foreign policy should focus on its neighbours.

"Our foreign policy, according to me, must first focus on our neighborhood. Can we really substantially improve relationship with our neighbor? They are all small, they all need help, they are all going through difficult times, and there's no need to fight. Of course, there is a problem of violence," the Indian Overseas Congress chief told the news agency.

"Of course, there is a problem of terrorism, and all that is there. But at the end of the day, in that neighborhood, there is a common gene pool. I've been to Pakistan, and I must tell you, I felt at home," he added.

The Indian Overseas Congress chief also appealed to the youngsters of India to support Rahul Gandhi. "All I would do at this stage is I would request the youth of India to add their voice to the lone voice of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

BJP's Reaction:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Pitroda and the Congress for his controversial remarks. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, "Rahul Gandhi's blue-eyed boy & Congress Overseas chief Sam Pitroda says he 'felt at home' in Pakistan. No wonder UPA took no tough action against Pak even after 26/11. Pakistan's favourite, Congress's chosen!"

Sam Pitroda's Remarks On China In February This Year

It is not the first time that Pitroda stoked a controversy with his statements. Earlier in February this year, the Indian Overseas Congress Chief sparked a political storm with his statement on China. He had said that the threat from China was often blown out of proportion.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, Pitroda was categorical in his take on India-China relations saying that there is a need to change India's mindset and stop assuming that China is the enemy.

He said that India's approach has been confrontational from the beginning. "Our attitude is that of confrontation from day one, and that attitude creates enemies, and that creates certain support in the country. I think we need to change that pattern to assume that China is the enemy from day one. It is not just to China, but to everyone..."

The Congress had distanced itself from Pitroda's 'threat from China' remark.

Pitroda is a close aide of Rahul Gandhi.