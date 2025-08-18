Shocking! 30-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Muslim Mob On Suspicion Of Theft In Muzaffarnagar, Disturbing Video Shows Victim Pleading For Mercy

0-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Crowd On Suspicion Of Theft, Disturbing Video Shows Victim Pleading For Mercy (Screengrab) | X

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. The deceased has been identified as Monu. He was reportedly brutally beaten by a Muslim mob around 300 metres away from home on suspicion of theft.

In the assault, Monu received grievous injuries. He later succumbed. A video of the mob thrashing the 30-year-old man also surfaced online.

Video Of The Incident:

In the video, Monu could be heard saying that his sister lived in the area and he had come to meet her. Panic gripped the area after the incident, which took place on the Karbala Road under the jurisdiction of the Budhana Police Station.

The video also shows one of the men from the crowd holding Monu by his arm while the victim was explaining why he had come to the area. The post-mortem report revealed multiple wounds across his body.

The police have not yet issued an official statement over the incident. There are no reports of any arrests in connection with the matter.

Man Beaten To Death In Indore Earlier This Month:

A similar incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore earlier this month, where the family members of a woman beat a 30-year-old man here over an alleged illicit relationship. The incident took place in an open field under Tejaji Nagar police station limits, after the woman called the victim there in the presence of her family members.

When the victim arrived, the woman’s father, brother and a relative attacked him with wooden sticks, causing fatal injuries.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanjay Yadav, a driver and a native of Jhansi.

The police arrested the woman and all three accused after registering a murder case under relevant sections of the BNS