 Shocking! 30-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Muslim Mob On Suspicion Of Theft In Muzaffarnagar, Disturbing Video Shows Victim Pleading For Mercy
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaShocking! 30-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Muslim Mob On Suspicion Of Theft In Muzaffarnagar, Disturbing Video Shows Victim Pleading For Mercy

Shocking! 30-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Muslim Mob On Suspicion Of Theft In Muzaffarnagar, Disturbing Video Shows Victim Pleading For Mercy

A shocking incident surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, where a 30-year-old man was brutally assaulted by a Muslim mob on the suspicion of being a thief. The man later succumbed to his injuries.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 02:57 PM IST
article-image
0-Year-Old Man Beaten To Death By Crowd On Suspicion Of Theft, Disturbing Video Shows Victim Pleading For Mercy (Screengrab) | X

Muzaffarnagar: A 30-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. The deceased has been identified as Monu. He was reportedly brutally beaten by a Muslim mob around 300 metres away from home on suspicion of theft.

In the assault, Monu received grievous injuries. He later succumbed. A video of the mob thrashing the 30-year-old man also surfaced online.

Video Of The Incident:

In the video, Monu could be heard saying that his sister lived in the area and he had come to meet her. Panic gripped the area after the incident, which took place on the Karbala Road under the jurisdiction of the Budhana Police Station.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Mumbai News: BMC-Run V N Desai Hospital’s Newly Renovated Wards Face Seepage, Patients At Risk
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Thane News: Special POCSO Court Acquits 25-Year-Old Man In Stalking Case, Slams Police For Shoddy Probe
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 16-Year-Old Student Brutally Stabbed In Daylight Attack In Mankhurd Over Alleged Affair; Case Registered
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO
Maharashtra Investment Push: CM Devendra Fadnavis Signs MoUs Worth ₹42,892 Crore To Create Over 28,000 Jobs; VIDEO

The video also shows one of the men from the crowd holding Monu by his arm while the victim was explaining why he had come to the area. The post-mortem report revealed multiple wounds across his body.

Read Also
Video: Elderly Man Beaten To Death By Youths For Asking To Not To Sit In Front Of His Shop
article-image

The police have not yet issued an official statement over the incident. There are no reports of any arrests in connection with the matter.

Man Beaten To Death In Indore Earlier This Month:

A similar incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore earlier this month, where the family members of a woman beat a 30-year-old man here over an alleged illicit relationship. The incident took place in an open field under Tejaji Nagar police station limits, after the woman called the victim there in the presence of her family members.

When the victim arrived, the woman’s father, brother and a relative attacked him with wooden sticks, causing fatal injuries.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanjay Yadav, a driver and a native of Jhansi.

The police arrested the woman and all three accused after registering a murder case under relevant sections of the BNS

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

Centre To Introduce Bills In Parliament For Removal Of PM, CMs And Ministers Facing Serious Criminal...

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP’s First State Institute Of Hotel Management Nears Completion In Gorakhpur

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP Congress Chief Ajay Rai Alleges PM Modi Won Varanasi Seat Through Vote Manipulation

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

UP 69,000 Teacher Recruitment: Reserved Category Candidates Protest Outside Deputy CM’s Residence

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case

Kolkata Court Acquits Saradha Group Chairman & Associate In Multi-Crore Ponzi Case