Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Several Injured After Gunmen Open Fire At Vehicle Carrying Soldiers In Bishnupur

Two soldiers from the Assam Rifles lost his life and several others sustained injuries during an ambush by armed assailants who targeted a paramilitary convoy in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday evening, according to official sources.

The attack reportedly occurred in the Nambol Sabal Leikai locality within the district at around 6 pm.

"Armed militants launched an ambush against the convoy carrying Assam Rifles personnel who were en route to Bishnupur district from Imphal, resulting in one fatality and three wounded soldiers," a senior official told news agency PTI.

However, according to media reports, the death toll has since increased.

Locals and police rushed the wounded soldiers to the hospital.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla denounced the assault and expressed hopes for the swift healing of the wounded personnel involved in the incident.

He declared that such violent acts would face zero tolerance regardless of circumstances and cautioned that authorities would respond with unwavering determination to protect regional peace and security.