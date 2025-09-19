 Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Several Injured After Gunmen Open Fire At Vehicle Carrying Soldiers In Bishnupur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaManipur: 2 Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Several Injured After Gunmen Open Fire At Vehicle Carrying Soldiers In Bishnupur

Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Several Injured After Gunmen Open Fire At Vehicle Carrying Soldiers In Bishnupur

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla denounced the assault and expressed hopes for the swift healing of the wounded personnel involved in the incident.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 08:41 PM IST
article-image

Two soldiers from the Assam Rifles lost his life and several others sustained injuries during an ambush by armed assailants who targeted a paramilitary convoy in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday evening, according to official sources.

The attack reportedly occurred in the Nambol Sabal Leikai locality within the district at around 6 pm.

"Armed militants launched an ambush against the convoy carrying Assam Rifles personnel who were en route to Bishnupur district from Imphal, resulting in one fatality and three wounded soldiers," a senior official told news agency PTI.

However, according to media reports, the death toll has since increased.

FPJ Shorts
'Meant To Emphasize Shared History & People-To-People Bonds': Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda Clarifies 'Felt At Home In Pakistan' Remark
'Meant To Emphasize Shared History & People-To-People Bonds': Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam Pitroda Clarifies 'Felt At Home In Pakistan' Remark
Did Shahid Afridi Accuse Irfan Pathan Of Lying About 'Dog' Meat Claims? Check Out Video 
Did Shahid Afridi Accuse Irfan Pathan Of Lying About 'Dog' Meat Claims? Check Out Video 
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Dismissed Cheaply By Shah Faisal, Off-Stump Uprooted In IND vs OMA Match; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Dismissed Cheaply By Shah Faisal, Off-Stump Uprooted In IND vs OMA Match; Video
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations For UP International Trade Show 2025; Emphasises Youth, ODOP And Global Promotion
Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations For UP International Trade Show 2025; Emphasises Youth, ODOP And Global Promotion
Read Also
Schools & Colleges To Remain Closed In Manipur Today As Rain Triggers Floods
article-image

Locals and police rushed the wounded soldiers to the hospital.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla denounced the assault and expressed hopes for the swift healing of the wounded personnel involved in the incident.

He declared that such violent acts would face zero tolerance regardless of circumstances and cautioned that authorities would respond with unwavering determination to protect regional peace and security.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Several Injured After Gunmen Open Fire At Vehicle Carrying...

Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles Jawans Killed, Several Injured After Gunmen Open Fire At Vehicle Carrying...

'Meant To Emphasize Shared History & People-To-People Bonds': Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam...

'Meant To Emphasize Shared History & People-To-People Bonds': Indian Overseas Congress Chief Sam...

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations For UP International Trade Show 2025;...

Uttar Pradesh News: CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations For UP International Trade Show 2025;...

India Elected To INTERPOL Asian Committee At Singapore Conference

India Elected To INTERPOL Asian Committee At Singapore Conference

Scientists Discover Earth’s Earliest Life Traces In Madhya Pradesh Rocks

Scientists Discover Earth’s Earliest Life Traces In Madhya Pradesh Rocks