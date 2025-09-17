Schools & Colleges To Remain Closed In Manipur Today As Rain Triggers Floods | Image: Canva

Imphal: The Manipur government has declared all educational institutions, including schools and colleges, will remain closed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in view of heavy rains and flash floods in the Imphal valley and other parts of the state, officials said on Tuesday.

Widespread damage to infrastructure, including roads and bridges, have been reported from across Nagaland due to heavy rain over the last few days.

The Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said that for the period between September 8 to 14, heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides and floods, leading to damage to state infrastructure, homes and farmlands in many districts across the state.

Due to rains in Manipur,the water level in rivers rose, leading to floods.Houses and residential complexes were flooded.Communicated about landslides.A record amount of precipitation fell in Banikhale for 11 years, and in Kathua for 7 years.There are casualties. pic.twitter.com/xKiVhWsP4N — Climate Review (@ClimateRe50366) September 15, 2025

In Manipur, University Director and Higher Education Department and Education (School) Department Director in separate notifications said that in view of the prevailing weather condition in Manipur causing floods and landslides in different parts of the state, all colleges and universities including all government, private and government-aided schools would remain closed on Wednesday.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal has issued an urgent circular, effective immediately, due to the sudden rise in water levels within and around the hospital complex and in the interest of patient safety, all current in-patients are to be evacuated from the hospital wards with immediate effect.

Additionally, no new admissions will be accepted until further notice.

This directive has been issued by Lokeshwar Singh, Medical Superintendent of JNIMS Hospital, with the approval of higher authorities.

The decision aims to ensure the well-being and safety of patients amid the challenging situation.

Disaster management officials said that two major rivers -- Iril and Wangjing -- breached embankments in different parts of Imphal valley causing flooding of large agricultural lands and residential localities.

As per the latest reports, the Iril river flooded large crop land, human habitations, roads and bridges in Imphal East district while the Wangjing river was also flowing above the danger level inundating several areas in Thoubal district.

Many villages and localities in Imphal East and Thoubal districts were cut off by road communication after an iron bridge at Yairipok, built across the Thoubal river, was swept away by the flood water.

Manipur Fire and Emergency Services teams have rescued a large number of stranded people and taken them to relief centres at Yairipok Khoirom Mayai Leikai in Imphal East.

In Nagaland, the State Disaster Management Authority has confirmed the damages of many houses, roads, bridges and croplands in different districts.

The Kohima-Dimapur National Highway also caused damage in multiple locations.

