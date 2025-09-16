 Youth Pushed Off Train In Rajasthan Last Year Thanks Telangana CM For Artificial Limbs
Youth Pushed Off Train In Rajasthan Last Year Thanks Telangana CM For Artificial Limbs

Rahul, a native of Pulakurthi village of Warangal District, was travelling by train to Kota, Rajasthan, to prepare for the IIT entrance examination on November 2, 2024, when he was pushed off the train by a group of miscreants, resulting in the amputation of both legs.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 05:17 PM IST
article-image

Hyderabad: A student, who lost both his legs after being pushed off a running train by miscreants in Rajasthan last year, on Tuesday met Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and thanked him for providing artificial limbs.

Gundeti Rahul, along with his family, met the Chief Minister and expressed heartfelt gratitude.

Through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the government extended support for his treatment and assisted in providing artificial limbs to help him walk again. Rahul, deeply moved by the assistance, conveyed his thanks to the Chief Minister.

The government had sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for his treatment. Rahul has been fitted with state-of-the-art artificial limbs at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, enabling him to walk again.

Meanwhile, at another programme, the Chief Minister along with State ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Adluri Laxman, distributed musical instruments to visually impaired students.

Under the supervision of the Karimnagar District Welfare Department, special training in music has been provided to visually impaired students by the district administration. On this occasion, the students sang songs in the presence of the Chief Minister.

A CD containing the songs sung by the students was formally released by CM Revanth Reddy, and ministers. The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of Karimnagar District Collector Pamela Satpathy for initiating and implementing this unique program for the empowerment of visually impaired students.

MP Anil Kumar Yadav and Greater Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi were also present.

Meanwhile, delegates from Telangana who participated in the 7th All India Prison Duty Meet–2025 paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister congratulated the medal winners of the 7th All India Prison Duty Meet–2025. In the competitions held with teams from various states across the country, Telangana secured 28 medals (21 Gold, 4 Silver, and 3 Bronze) out of a total of 133 medals.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

