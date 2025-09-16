 NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams

NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams

NCERT has launched free online courses for Class 11 and 12 students on the SWAYAM portal to aid preparation for the 2026 board exams. Covering subjects like Maths, English, Science, and Humanities, the 24-week courses are designed by expert faculty. Enrollment starts on September 22, 2025, with exams scheduled for March 3, 2026.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
NCERT Launches Free Online Courses on SWAYAM for Class 11, 12 Students | Official Website

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has introduced free online courses for students of Class 11 and 12 to make them well-prepared for the 2026 board exams. The courses are conducted on the government's portal SWAYAM and are intended to offer students high-quality, structured learning material that is accessible.

Subjects and Course Design

Spreading across a broad array of topics, Mathematics, English, Geography, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Economics, Accountancy, Business Studies, Psychology, and Sociology, the program provides all-round academic guidance. Lasting 24 weeks in duration, each course is structured in chapters and modules that segment difficult to assimilate topics into easy-to-handle portions.

According to the NCERT, courses are developed by qualified faculty in order to enable students to understand fundamental concepts and enhance basics for board-level examinations.

FPJ Shorts
Masik Shivaratri 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Masik Shivaratri 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Uttarakhand Floods: Visuals Show Chandrabhaga River Flowing Over The Bridge In Rishikesh - VIDEO
Uttarakhand Floods: Visuals Show Chandrabhaga River Flowing Over The Bridge In Rishikesh - VIDEO
Madhya Pradesh: Animal Lover Brutally Beaten For Opposing People Throwing Stones At Stray Dogs In Chhatarpur; Police Launch Investigation
Madhya Pradesh: Animal Lover Brutally Beaten For Opposing People Throwing Stones At Stray Dogs In Chhatarpur; Police Launch Investigation
Namik Paul To Be Seen Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Naagin 7?
Namik Paul To Be Seen Opposite Priyanka Chahar Choudhary In Naagin 7?

Enrollment and Exam Schedule

The enrollment period will be opened on September 22, 2025, and will be accessible up to February 20, 2026. Students are able to enrol for the related examinations until March 2, 2026, and assessments will be conducted on March 3, 2026. The schedule gives enough time to students to study, practice, and verify their knowledge before the examination.

Read Also
CBSE Board Exams 2026: New Rules Issued On Attendance, Internal Assessment, And Subjects; Check...
article-image

SWAYAM Platform Features

SWAYAM, an e-learning portal of the government, hosts these courses with four interactive modules: video lectures, downloadable/printable study material, self-test and assessment, and online forums for doubt removal. The portal also uses multimedia features for more effective learning. More than 1,000 faculty members from India have come together to develop these courses, making them interactive as well as academically challenging.

Equal Access to Quality Education

Officials emphasised that the move reflects NCERT’s commitment to providing equal access to quality education, especially for students who live in far-flung regions. Through making such resources available for free, the government aims to curb inequalities and aid students to perform better in the 2026 board exams.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams

NCERT Offers Free Online Courses For Class 11, 12 Ahead Of 2026 Board Exams

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Recruitment Of 2,600 Assistant Teachers To Boost Education System

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Launches Recruitment Of 2,600 Assistant Teachers To Boost Education System

Nagaland University's New Research To Aid Advancement Of Quantum Technology In Devices & Algorithms

Nagaland University's New Research To Aid Advancement Of Quantum Technology In Devices & Algorithms

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria

Uttar Pradesh: 2 Students Killed, One Injured In Motorcycle-Truck Collision In Deoria

JNU Issues Proctorial Notice To Students' Union Leader Over Library Protest; JNUSU Calls Enquiry...

JNU Issues Proctorial Notice To Students' Union Leader Over Library Protest; JNUSU Calls Enquiry...