AFCAT 2 Result 2025 Declared At afcat.cdac.in; Direct Link Here

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: The AFCAT 2 Results 2025 for the exam that was conducted on August 23, 24, and 25 have been made public by the Indian Air Force (IAF). On the official website, afcat.cdac.in, candidates who took the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can now view their results.

Candidates must use their registered email address, password, and captcha code to log in and view the results.

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: Steps to check the result

The following are the steps to download the outcome:

Step 1: Go to afcat.cdac.in, the official website.

Step 2: Click on the AFCAT 2 Result 2025 link after scrolling down the homepage.

Step 3: The login screen will show up.

Step 4: Put in your password, email address, and captcha code.

Step 5: The result will be shown.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check the result

AFCAT 2 Result 2025: What's next?

Interview Call for the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB): Those who pass the test will be invited to the interview.

Phase I: Screening Test: Contains aptitude and IQ tests to create a shortlist of applicants for further consideration.

Phase II: Group and Psychological Tests Group discussions, group assignments, psychological testing, and an in-person interview are all included.

Medical Examination: To determine their suitability, shortlisted individuals go through a comprehensive medical examination.

Final Merit List: The final list of chosen applicants will be released based on their performance in the written exam, the AFSB interview, and their medical fitness.

It is recommended that candidates download their AFCAT 2025 results and save a printed copy for their records. The IAF has made the AFCAT 2 answer keys and response sheets available in addition to the scorecard.