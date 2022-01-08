Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: History, significance, facts- all you need to know

PBD is celebrated every year on 09 January to strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Government of India and reconnect them with their roots.

PBD is significant because it not only reunites Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) with their origins but also recognises their accomplishments.

On the occasion of 2022 Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD), Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will speak at a virtual youth PBD conference on the "role of Indian diaspora" in innovation and new technology.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart; Kundan Joshi, founder CEO of TheAppleLab; Amit Sodani, founder CEO of kupos.com; Rahul Jain, co-founder and CEO of peach payments, and others will talk at the event.

PBD conventions are being held every year since 2003. Since 2015, its format has been revised to celebrate the PBD once every two years and to hold theme-based PBD Conferences.

These conventions provide a platform for the overseas Indian community to engage with the government and people of the land of their ancestors for mutually beneficial activities.

The ministry concentrates on improving networks with overseas Indians with the aim of developing partnerships with the Diaspora. In addition, the ministry is occupied in doing some initiatives with them for the encouragement of trade, emigration, investment, education, culture, health, science and technology.

History and Significance:

On 9 January 1915, Mahatma Gandhi came to India from South Africa and became the greatest Pravasi who led India's Freedom Struggle and made India free from British or colonial rule.

As a Non-Resident Indian or Pravasi, he is presented as a symbol of a change and development that could bring into India.

According to the Indian Government, NRIs have global exposure in terms of business and development strategies around the world. If some opportunity is provided to them, they will contribute to the developmental process by infusing their ideas and experiences on their motherland i.e. India.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Key Facts:

Its objective is to provide an open platform for NRIs to express their feelings, outlooks and perceptions about India.

To create a network of NRIs in all the countries of the world and connect the younger generation with immigrants.

On this day, the government puts a focus on reconnecting overseas Indians with their roots so that they can contribute significantly to the development of the country.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is held in New Delhi.

Regional Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is organised outside India.

2015 marked 100 years of the return of Mahatma Gandhi.

At the convention of PBD, awards are given to the deserving ones.

PBD's main aim is to connect the Indian Diaspora.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 05:29 PM IST