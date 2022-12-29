Bhopal: NRIs, G20 delegates to view Mahakal from 10,000 feet height

Mahakal Temple | FP PHOTOS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Guests of Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan, Global Investors Meet and G-20 conference will enjoy skydiving in Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is going to organise the second edition of skydiving festival to promote adventure tourism in the state. The 11-day fest will begin at Datana Airstrip in Ujjain from January 5.

They will get the thrill of seeing the city of Mahakal from a height of 10,000 feet. After a free fall for around 6,000 feet, they will deploy parachutes.

The fest will be held under supervision of Director General of Civil Aviation and USPA-certified organisation Sky-High India. Sky diving timings are from 8 am to 5 pm. Booking can be done on www.skyhighindia.com.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, said, “The first edition of the skydiving festival was successful. All the booking slots were booked. In view of this, now the second edition is being organised. “Adventure lovers will be able to enjoy skydiving in Ujjain with the help of trained personnel,” Shukla said.