Madhya Pradesh: G-20 delegation visit Tourism MP, collector review preparations at Mandu

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Tourism corporation’s managing director S Viswanathan and Dhar district collector Priyank Mishra on Friday reviewed the preparations and arrangements at historic town Mandu ahead of the visit of delegations during the G20 Summit.

During the visit to tourist sites, the officials directed to ensure that all amenities were in place.

While visiting Jahaz Mahal, the authorities directed the local officials to look into road repair, renovation of street lights, cleaning of the pond, installation of focus lights on Khurasani tamarind trees around the monuments.

Direction for cleanliness, street lighting on the approach road of Jahaz Mahal complex (Nagar Palika Naka to Jahaz Mahal) and cleaning of Munj Talab near Jahaz Mahal, when the water in the talab is less, lighting arrangements around the talab and , outside were given by the senior officials. Instructions were also given to make a vertical garden on the vacant space.

Senior officials said that signboards should be put up warning against littering in the pond and mentioning about the fine for the same

A bamboo wall in front of the houses near the pal of the pond would be installed. The employees have been told to keep the parking lot clean.

The collector instructed that arrangements should be made for guides for the guests. Group-wise guides should be arranged for a bigger tourist group. A route chart would also be prepared so that the guests do not face any inconvenience in reaching Mandu.

The collector inspected the rest house of the Public Works Department (PWD). The rest house is to be renamed Khorasani Villa and the name plate is to be put up on the building. Directions were issued to provide all kinds of necessary amenities. Gate lights are to be installed, height of the boundary wall is to be increased, besides, lighting on the trees, collection of all types of novels / books on Mandu is to be kept at the rest house.