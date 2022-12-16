India's G20 presidency: Madhya Pradesh government forms committee for meets in state

File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has formed a committee of ministers for arrangements related to G20 meetings in the state, an official said on Friday.

India assumed the presidency of the G20, an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies, on December 1 and would be hosting several meetings nationwide over the next one year.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.

The committee formed by the MP government comprises Home Minister Narottam Mishra, PWD Minister Gopal Bhargava, Urban Development and Housing Minister Bhupendra Singh, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Om Prakash Saklecha, and Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur.

The principal secretary of the state's culture department will be the secretary of the committee of ministers, the official informed.