Indore: Hard sell MP’s USP in G-20 conference, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the proposed meeting of the G-20 group to be held in Indore, Bhopal and Khajuraho, chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has asked officers that this is an opportunity to showcase the state’s USP to the member countries of G-20. This is an important opportunity to establish the identity of Madhya Pradesh at the international level.

CM Chouhan said this while reviewing the preparations of the meeting through video conferencing on Saturday. He said all preparations related to this event should be completed before the stipulated deadline.

Showcase Madhya Pradesh

Collector Dr Ilayaraja T, IMC Commissioner Pratibha Pal and other officers participated in this video conferencing from here. CM Chouhan said it is a matter of great pride for India to chair the G-20 conference. The country has got this opportunity for the first time. In Madhya Pradesh too, various programmes of the G-20 conference are proposed in Bhopal and Khajuraho, including Indore. It was informed that the programme in Indore would be held in February.

Must seize the opportunity

He said that we should seize the opportunity and all arrangements should be made so that our tradition, values of life and cleanliness can be showcased to the delegates. Along with this, the specialities of the state must be highlighted to them. This is an important opportunity to establish the identity of the state at the global level. He said arrangements should also be made to inform them about the economic and industrial progress of the state. Chief Minister Chouhan said that all preparations for this international event should be done in a dignified manner and the authorities need a proper blueprint for this. The constructive role of the locals, especially the youth, should also be fixed.

The CM instructed to prepare a detailed action plan. He said that all officers should work in tandem to make the event a major success.