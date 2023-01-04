Indore: FREE street food for visiting NRIs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore, a city known for its food joints that dish out delectable items, is going to offer free food to the PBD guests. All NRIs can get free food at almost every prominent food joint in the city, namely Chappan, Sarafa, Meghdoot Gardens, and street food centre Kalani Nagar.

The free food offer will start on January 7 and will continue till the guests keep visiting. Shop owners at Chappan and Meghdoot Street will also arrange for a guide who can assist PBD guests enjoy the most famous delicacies of the place.

“Indore has a tradition of welcoming all their guest with its traditional and popular dishes. Similarly all the PBD guests, Chappan Street will be offering most of its famous dishes free of cost,” said Shyam Sharma, a shop owner at Chappan Dukan.

Rakesh Hasija, owner of an ice crème parlour at Chappan said, “To show our love and respect to all the people visiting here, we will provide free hot and cold coffee to them. All the NRIs must know that Indore serves the best delicacies in the world.”

All the shops in Chappan, Meghdoot, and Kalani Nagar will coordinate with each other and provide their special dishes to the NRIs for free. These three street food destinations are being decked-up with lights and seating arrangements.

Seasons special dishes are a must-try for all

With winter setting in, dishes like Garadu, Matar Kachori and Doodh Jalebi are being lapped up by the people. Agrawal family, from Kalani Nagar, said, “If someone visits Indore, they have to try Matar Kachori. We always recommend our relatives to try the original delicacy of the city and all guests coming to the city must try the same.”

“When in Indore, eat like Indori”

Free Press team visited every prominent food joint of the city, and as per the recommendation of the citizens, here is the list one MUST TRY when they visit Indore

Mausaki Kachori

Hotdog at Chappan

Pizza Bati

Poha Jalebi

Joshi ka Dahi Bada

Nagori ki Shikanji

Vijay Chat Patis at Chappan

Lal Balti ki Kachori

Sarafa ki Badi Jalebi

Rabdi Malpua of Sarafa

(Contributed by: Shivani Rathore, Meena Kadwal, Radhika Soni, Neha Anjane, and Anushka Parihar)