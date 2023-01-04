PBD Guest Interview: ‘MP must exploit Indore’s potential to help it grow’

NRI Girish Chaple |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “You cannot ignore Indore as the city has a huge array of things to offer,” Girish Chaple, Dubai-based NRI with the Gulf Marketing Group said.

Indore, Chaple says, has the capability of accommodating both the rich and poor. Having spent several years in Indore he elaborates, “As a city, its food, lifestyle and atmosphere is unmatched. It is so surreal, that you can’t ignore Indore at any cost. There are countless memories.”

WHAT INDORE NEEDS TO DO…

Chaple said, “The construction sector needs to be managed in such a way that it does not affect the livelihood of others. The traffic needs to be controlled better, especially the public transportation. The guardians of the state and the city must also look at improving the tourism sector.”

Chaple completed his graduation from the Sage Group and his postgraduate from the Jaipuria Institute of Management, Indore.

“I have always envisioned Indore to be a city which among a few other cities in the country has the potential to grow manifold.”

HOW HIS WORK IS CONTRIBUTING

Asked how his work was contributing to the development of the country, he said, “In terms of investment – it would help in the development of infrastructure for the community as a whole. It also supports my juniors to get placed with recognized brands across the market.

“Considering the immense opportunities the city offers, it can very easily become a Metro city.”

ABOUT INDORIS

Chaple said, “Indoris’ friendly attitude is remarkable and the way the people of the city have ingrained the habit of cleanliness in their mental template is worth mentioning.”