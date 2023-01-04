Indore: West Discom to provide non-stop power supply during PBD, GIS

Image for representational purpose | File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has made special arrangements for an uninterrupted supply of power at the venue of the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention and Global Investor Summit (GIS) at Brilliant Convention Centre.

While the company has announced plans to deploy 125 personnel -- including 40 engineers -- for the events, a control room will be set up at the venue, while monitoring the power supply will be done through SCADA.

“There will be a double supply at Brilliant Convention Centre from Scheme No 78 (first) and 33 KV lines from Mangalia. Grids at Lohamandi, Kabitkhedi, Niranjanpur Scheme No 114 and Vijay Nagar have been overhauled,” West Discom superintending engineer (city circle) Manoj Sharma.

Besides, maintenance of 11 KV lines near 37 hotels, identified by the administration for accommodation of NRIs coming to attend the event, has also been done.

The electricity workers will be deployed near Radisson, Park and Essentia hotels, where most of the guests will stay.

Sharma said that electricity personnel will also be deployed at the police control room, registration centre and digital hangar at the venue. Besides, electricity personnel will also be deployed at Rajwada, Hamilton Road Grid, Paganispaga Grid, Bajajkhana Grid, Jinsi Grid, Lalbagh Palace, Daly College, Residency, Airport etc.

The superintending engineer said that the electrical engineers will be equipped with wireless sets. While the supply of 33 KV lines will be monitored by SCADA, all the electrical engineers in the field will be in touch with the SCADA control centre and the city control room at Pologround.