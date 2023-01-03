Indore: Ahead of PBD, IMC revives 'No Thu-Thu' campaign

IMC officials slapping fines on passers-by found to be spitting near Khajrana Square on Monday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention and Global Investors Summit scheduled between January 8 and 12, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Monday revived its “No Thu-Thu” (no spiting) campaign.

Officials of IMC slapped fine on people found to be spitting alongside road and road dividers at Khajrana Square and other places.

Sanitation workers also cleaned, dividers and squares of the city which had become red due to spitting of gutka and pan.

Municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal said that Indore has been adjudged the cleanest city six times in a row due to behavioural changes in citizens towards cleanliness.

“When we can have such a big change in our attitude towards cleanliness, giving up the habit of spitting in the open is a small task. I am sure that this is one habit, Indoreans chewing pans and gutka will give up fast. In fact, I want them to give up gutka permanently as it is not good for their health,” she said.

She also stated that the PBD convention is going to be held in the second week of this month. “The guests coming for the PBD convention should know with their first encounter with Indore why it is the cleanest city of the country for six consecutive years. We should not give any chance to them to find out any lacunae on our part,” she added.