Indore: Laal Bagh; Lovers’ paradise, antisocial elements have a field day

Lalbagh |

Indore: The city’s most precious heritage with too much historic significance has now turned into a hub for dating couples and antisocial elements.



The deputy director (western zone), SR Verma of Archaeology, Archives & Museums Department said the department has given many applications on this issue to the concerned police station. Police patrol parties visit once in a while.





A group of youth consuming alcohol in the Lalbagh Premises

In the premises of the palace the situation is so bad that antisocial elements can be seen sitting in the premises of the palace. Some people can also be seen drinking and consuming alcohol.





A couple sitting behind a tree

Many couples can be seen displaying PDA while hiding behind the trees and bushes. Such activities smack a bad impact on the place which is frequented by other tourists and visitors.

Visitors view

Sanjay Kankane, a tourist said he had surfed on the net about the palace and was impressed with the description. He said that he was expecting it to be a great place but he felt trifle disappointed after he touched base.



Solution to the problem

The archaeology department official, Verma said the department is in discussions with the administration authorities to start entry fee at the main gate of the palace so that no disturbing elements can enter. Security guards will also be deployed in the premises to keep a check on the people.







1. No security guard in The Palace's ground area



2. The palace is under beautification work by Smart City Indore. Work is also getting delayed.



3. The palace’s parking tender is over and now the archaeology department employees have been deployed. The parking price fee has been decreased from Rs 10 to Rs 5.