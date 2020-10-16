'You can be Harvey Specter from 'Suits' or 'Jolly LLB 2's Jagdishwar Mishra': Indore Institute of Law's ad draws ire

After it went viral on social media, tweeple demanded an apology from Indore Institute of Law and accused it of 'lowering the dignity of Indian lawyers'. Some even lashed out at the newspaper for carrying the advertisement on the front page.

Reacting to it, a user wrote: "Look at this awful advertisement on front page by Indore Institute of Law. Can you really type cast a lawyer ? Bad advertisement I must say that too from a law school #Law #lawyers."

"Dear @toi, It's v irresponsible of u for publishing such an advertisement on front page of ur Newspaper.Mocking poor district court Advocates who take cases of poor & fight for #justice is sad, such behaviour makes u liable for legal action. I hope u wud apologize 2 all #Advocates," tweeted another.

Here are the reactions: