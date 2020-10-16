'You can be Harvey Specter from 'Suits' or 'Jolly LLB 2's Jagdishwar Mishra': Indore Institute of Law's ad draws ire

Madhya Pradesh's Indore Institute of Law, one of the top 10 private law colleges in India, is receiving flak from netizens for its latest ad.
While advertising on the front page of a leading daily, the institute decided to garner the attention of potential students by comparing fictional characters from American drama series 'Suits' and Akshay Kumar's movie 'Jolly LLB 2'.
"You can be Harvey Specter or Jagdishwar Mishra, choice is yours," read the ad.
After it went viral on social media, tweeple demanded an apology from Indore Institute of Law and accused it of 'lowering the dignity of Indian lawyers'. Some even lashed out at the newspaper for carrying the advertisement on the front page.
Reacting to it, a user wrote: "Look at this awful advertisement on front page by Indore Institute of Law. Can you really type cast a lawyer ? Bad advertisement I must say that too from a law school #Law #lawyers."
"Dear @toi, It's v irresponsible of u for publishing such an advertisement on front page of ur Newspaper.Mocking poor district court Advocates who take cases of poor & fight for #justice is sad, such behaviour makes u liable for legal action. I hope u wud apologize 2 all #Advocates," tweeted another.
After receiving flak from a section of Twitter, the official handle of Indore Institute of Law issued a clarification.
"Please find our clarification regarding our advertisement published on 15/10/2020. We assure you that it was absolutely not our intention to offend anyone or defame any section of the legal profession," read their tweet.
