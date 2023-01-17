PBD Conveiton@Indore: Memoir; ‘Set regulations to match health services with UK’

Dr Anil Tripathi |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): “The basic difference between the health services of India and that of the UK is that the health infrastructure in United Kingdom is well organised, while here in India, we need to frame health standards and regulations,” said Dr Anil Tripathi, who originally hails from Indore and is practicing in the UK for the past 30 years.

Dr Tripathi was talking to Free Press on the sidelines of the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) Convention recently held in Indore. During the interaction, he expressed his thoughts, concerns and suggestions and experiences he gained during his stay in the UK. He said he was proud that Indore handled the high-profile meet excellently and the city known for its food platter received world recognition for the PBD convention.

Indore has changed a lot in the last 30 years. Today, it’s the cleanest city in the country for the last six years. But at the same time, all old buildings and structures are well-preserved. However, replying to the questions of his observations of the health services of UK and India, Dr Tripathi stated that India needs proper accountability, dedication which should be incorporated in regulations.

NOSTALGIC

The alumni of MGM Medical College became nostalgic while talking about his institute. He said MGM Medical College was earlier known as King George Medical College and it was the fourth medical college set up in India in 1879 after Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai. Even my grandparents received their medical education from here in 1925. The building of the old medical college is still located close to the existing one.

NRIs’ parents always keep worrying

Dr Tripathi looked restless when he talked about his mother. This is one concern. The parents of all NRIs who live across the world are a worried lot. He, however, hailed CM Chouhan’s efforts to launch a portal to take care of the needs of those whose children are living abroad.

Convert old building into medical museum

“Interacting with government officials and the mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, I suggested converting the old medical college building into a medical museum. We can install old photographs down the ages which will depict the transitional phase and also place outdated machines and equipment to highlight the medical practices in those days to students. It would generate a lot of interest and they would know how the medical science in the country and the city had transformed,” Dr Tripathi said.