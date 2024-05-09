MP Weather Update: Heat Wave Alert In 12 Districts, Rain & Thunder Forecast In Other Parts For Next 4 Days

MP Weather Updates: Heat Waves Alert In 12 Districts, Rain & Thunder Forecast In Others For Next 4 Days | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As predicted in the beginning of May, Madhya Pradesh is experiencing two contradicting weather conditions at present. Few parts of the state are experiencing heat waves and others are witnessing rains.

According to IMD Bhopal senior scientist Divya E. Surendran, an active cyclonic circulation in Bay of Bengal has induced moisture which is responsible for change in wind direction and trough lines. As a result, MP is experiencing mixed weather since Tuesday.

Meteorologists have forecast heat waves at some places along with rain, clouds and storms at others for the next 4 days.

Heat waves alert in 12 districts on Tuesday

On Thursday, a heat wave alert in 12 districts including Bhind, Morena, Datia, Shivpuri was issued.

According to the Meteorological Department, there are chances of thunder, lightning, rain and storm in 12 districts including Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat and others.

It has rained in 17 districts in the state within the last 24 hours. At the same time, strong winds also blew in 19 districts. The wind speed in Katni was 74 kilometers per hour. It rained heavily in Barwani and at other places it rained lightly.

Weather prediction for next 4 days

There will be heat waves in Morena, Bhind, Datia, Shivpuri, Guna, Ashoknagar, Niwari, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Panna, Sagar and Damoh on May 9.

However, an orange alert of thunderstorm and rain in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat has been issued on the same day. There may be clouds and light rain in Harda, Betul, Narmadapuram, Dindori, Anuppur, Sidhi and Singrauli on May 9.

Also, there may be clouds, thunderstorm and light rain in Sheopur, Gwalior, Morena, Guna, Rajgarh, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Indore, Dhar, Dewas, Harda, Pandhurna, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat on May 10.

On May 11, it will be cloudy in Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Panna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Dindori, Mandla, Balaghat, Seoni, Chhindwara and Pandhurna.

It may remain cloudy in Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, Satna on May 12.