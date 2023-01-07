PBD BUZZ: 62 plus NRIs reach city 

NRIs coming to participate in PBD were accorded a warm welcome at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport on Friday, by IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The buzz around the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) conference started on Friday with the arrival of at least 62 members of the Indian Diaspora in the city, mostly from UAE, the UK and USA.

Most of the NRIs are coming via New Delhi and Mumbai. The first batch that arrived via Mumbai to Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport consisting 6 passengers; 2 from the UK and 4 from Mauritius.

On their arrival, they were given Malwi-style welcome. Flower petals were showered on them and they were given the traditional Malwi pagdi. IDA chairman Jaipal Singh Chawda, MLA Ramesh Mendola, and IDA CEO RP Ahirwar were there to welcome them. Most of the guests are staying under the Home Stay scheme of IDA.

Ravi Bhusan Janwasia, a member of Friends of MP’s Dubai chapter informed that over 50 NRIs from UAE reached the city by Friday evening. Rohit Dixit, a member of Friends of MP’s UK chapter informed that 5 guests, including himself, had come from the UK, and Akhilesh Laddha, a member of the Friends of MP USA chapter, informed that 7 NRIs from the USA also reached the city on Friday.

The state government has booked 37 hotels, while about 100 guests are likely to stay at the homes of residents.

206 students to arrive from UAE today

Janvasia, who arrived from Dubai, said that for the first time, Youth PBD is also being organised with the PBD Conference, and 206 students from Dubai are reaching the city on Saturday. 96 blue-collar workers are also coming from UAE. He said that NRIs prefer to reach the city from Dubai via Mumbai as the travel time is just 2.15 hours.

CM to have dinner with Friends of MP today

Laddha said that more than 50 NRIs would be arriving from the USA on Saturday. Tomorrow the Members of the Friends of MP will dine with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.