Indore: PBD in MP is like paying respects to Atalji, says Rajesh Agrawal

Dignitaries at the inauguration of the Vishwam Swadeshi Festival on Friday. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajesh Agrawal, deputy mayor of London for Business, inaugurated the 8-day Vishwam Swadeshi Festival organized at the Rural Haat Bazar at Dhakkanwalakuan on January 6. The festival will showcase the culture of Malwa-Nimad region.

Lauding the fair, cultural minister Usha Thakur, said the Swadeshi fair has been organized to create an awareness among the NRIs about the culture and heritage of Malwa-Nimar.

India is moving towards becoming the world leader in the 21st century and hence it is important that heritage should be conserved and promoted.

Agrawal said, “Despite being the deputy mayor of London for Business, I am extremely proud of my origin and especially that I belong to Indore, India’s cleanest city.

He said, “The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Conference was initiated by the former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and it is a matter of pride that it is now being organised for the first time in Madhya Pradesh, the birth state of Atalji. I am not a guest here… I am the host,” he added.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav said during the PBD conference, the guests of different countries should get to know about the culture of Malwa-Nimad and this festival has been especially planned keeping them in mind.