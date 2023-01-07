Indore: Anganwadi worker hit by truck, dies

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An anganwadi worker died of his injuries when he was hit by a truck at Tower Square under Bhanwarkuan police station on Thursday night.

According to investigation officer, Sumer Singh, the deceased is Shweta Kushwaha resident of Prajaprat Nagar.

“Around midnight, she was hit by a recklessly driven truck near Tower Square. A person passing by rushed her to a nearby hospital where she died during treatment,” said IO Singh.

Shweta is survived by her husband, Pawan, who has his own furniture business, a 14-year-old daughter and a 10-year-old son. Both the children study at a school in the Dwarkapuri area.

Police said Shweta was very conscientious towards her duty, and was also very active on social media and fond of making reels on Instagram. She was also associated with many social organisations.

In another accident, that took place two days back, one of the three youths injured died on Friday.

