Indore: IIT Indore holds workshop on electrochromic materials 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Institute of Technology Indore recently conducted a workshop on “Electrochromic Materials and Devices” under the Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) component, an essential part of the outreach of SERB Project.

This was the first event organised by the Physics Department with professor Rajesh Kumar as the coordinator. More than 50 participants, mostly college teachers, from different colleges from Indore, Ujjain and Jhabua took part.

The workshop was inaugurated by prof Raghunath Sahoo, associate dean of International Affairs in the presence of the head of the department, Dr Pankaj R Sagdeo.

Sahoo encouraged the participants to take part in active research and talked about the lead research being done by IIT Indore at Large Hadron Collider project.

Sagdeo briefed the audience about various facilities available at the department and encouraged the coordinator for organising such outreach initiatives for college teachers. Prof Rajesh Kumar shared the research work and several results achieved from the SERB project and shared the facility created. “The workshop has increased awareness amongst the college researchers about the facilities available at IIT Indore which will help in increasing the productivity of the nearby colleges”, said Rajesh.