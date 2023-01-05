Indore: Revoke decision to turn Jain holy site into tourist spot, mayor to Jharkhand CM

File

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav on Wednesday dashed off a letter to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren requesting him to revoke his government’s decision of ‘Sammed Shikharji’, the sacred religious place of the Jain community, in Giridih district of Jharkhand into a tourist spot.

“Not only the Jain community members but crores of ‘Sanatan Dharmavilambi’ also have faith in Sammed Shikharji. The decision of your government to turn this religious place into a tourist destination has enraged the entire Jain community and ‘Sanatan Dharmavilambi’ as well,” the letter reads.

“The tourism tag may lead to the consumption of alcohol and non-veg food by visitors around the holy site, and will pollute the atmosphere at the holy site and religious sentiments of Jain community members in particular,” the letter adds.

“Therefore, I request that a plan should be made to make the holy pilgrimage Sammed Shikharji the best, cleanest religious place in the world and it should be allowed to remain a religious place only. The decision to declare it as a tourist place should be shelved,” the letter went on to add.