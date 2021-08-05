Poll strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as Principal Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has resigned as Principal Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh citing his decision to "take a temporary break from active role in public life".
"In view of my decision to take a temporary break from active role in public life, I've not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. I request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility," Prashant Kishor wrote in his letter to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh
Kishor was appointed as the Principal Advisor of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in March this year. The CM made the announcement on Twitter and wrote, "Prashant Kishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab."
More details are awaited
