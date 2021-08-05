Poll strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as Principal Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor has resigned as Principal Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh citing his decision to "take a temporary break from active role in public life".

"In view of my decision to take a temporary break from active role in public life, I've not been able to take over the responsibilities as your Principal Advisor. I request you to kindly relieve me from this responsibility," Prashant Kishor wrote in his letter to Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh