Speculations rife over election strategist Prashant Kishor's Congress entry

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who helped West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee crush the mighty Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently concluded Assembly polls, is likely to join the Congress party soon. Whispers to the effect have grown louder although neither the grand old party nor the strategist have said anything on the record.

Reportedly, many senior Congress leaders held a meeting chaired by former party chief Rahul Gandhi on July 22. The meeting was attended by key leaders of the party including AK Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge, KC Venugopal, Kamal Nath, Ambika Soni and Anand Sharma. In the meeting, the leaders discussed whether Kishor could fit into the party's scheme of things. The meeting was also to gauge how the senior leaders felt about Kishor’s suggestions regarding the creation of a parliamentary board, new posts, and an overhaul of how the party operates in every district.

According to an India Today report, Prashant Kishor has laid out a plan for the Congress party with a role for himself. In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi spoke about the possibility of the election strategist joining the party rather than being just an advisor from the outside. The pros and cons of such a move were discussed and suggestions were taken, said the report.