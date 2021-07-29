PM Modi launches Academic Bank Of Credit, other initiatives on first anniversary of NEP 2020: Highlights from his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the nation on the completion of one year of the new National Education Policy (NEP). The PM in his address said that the engineering courses will now be taught in 11 regional languages which will help the poor, needy, Dalits and other backward classes.

He said, "We have also developed a tool to translate Engineering courses in 11 regional languages. I congratulate students starting their education in regional languages. This will especially help the poor, needy, Dalits and other backward classes."

Last year, the prime minister had presided meeting which approved the New Education Policy (NEP) which replaced the National Policy on Education framed in 1986. It is aimed at paving the way for transformational reforms in school and higher education systems to make India a global knowledge superpower. Consequently, the Human Resource Development Ministry was renamed the Ministry of Education. This was a policy launched 34 years after the old policy.

The PM today launched 10 new schemes in the area of education as part of the one-year completion of the National Education Policy or NEP 2020 implementation.

"Multiple entry/exit will help students break away from the shackles of sticking to one stream. One can select their course and can exit if they are not interested. This is a revolutionary change," said PM Modi in his address.

"We are entering the 75th year of independence. In a way, implementation of NEP is become a vital part of this occasion. This will play a key role in creating a new-India and future-ready youth," said PM Modi.