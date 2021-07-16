Bhopal: NEP 2020 to be implemented for UG courses in first year of the academic session 2021-22

BHOPAL: The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented in colleges in Madhya Pradesh from the new academic session 2021-22. Some of the provisions of the NEP will be available for first year students in select UG courses, said higher education minister Mohan Yadav.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the Task Force constituted for the implementation of the NEP 2020. Yadav said that the 23 members of the Task Force discussed and decided to implement the NEP in a phased manner. To begin with, some provisions will be implemented for the students of first year taking admissions in undergraduate courses.

Students of first year will have a choice to select from the two optional subjects available in the college besides three subjects from the selected stream. Moreover, yoga and environment have been added in the foundation course.

Exams and evaluations will also see marginal change for the courses where NEP is implemented. Students studying in colleges located at Divisional headquarters will get the maximum choices as those colleges are better equipped.