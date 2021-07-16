Bhopal: NEP 2020 to be implemented for UG courses in first year of the academic session 2021-22

BHOPAL: The New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented in colleges in Madhya Pradesh from the new academic session 2021-22. Some of the provisions of the NEP will be available for first year students in select UG courses, said higher education minister Mohan Yadav.
The decision was taken at the meeting of the Task Force constituted for the implementation of the NEP 2020. Yadav said that the 23 members of the Task Force discussed and decided to implement the NEP in a phased manner. To begin with, some provisions will be implemented for the students of first year taking admissions in undergraduate courses.
Students of first year will have a choice to select from the two optional subjects available in the college besides three subjects from the selected stream. Moreover, yoga and environment have been added in the foundation course.
Exams and evaluations will also see marginal change for the courses where NEP is implemented. Students studying in colleges located at Divisional headquarters will get the maximum choices as those colleges are better equipped.
With introduction of NEP in colleges in Madhya Pradesh students will have a choice for inter-disciplinary studies. Replying to a question, higher education minister, Mohan Yadav said that problems would definitely come in implementation despite all precautions but the task force will provide the solution immediately.
A dozen optional subjects to choose from: In the first phase, about a dozen subjects have been made available as optional subjects for the students. These subjects include disaster management, medical & wellness tourism, environment, sustainable tourism, Hindi cinema & literature, script & dialogue writing, history of MP, geography of MP, language & society, Indian culture, wildlife tourism and Indian constitution. The courses given in the option have been designed in a manner that they help in employment of the students. The content will be available for free for the students for all subjects introduced as optional subjects.