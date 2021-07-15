Admission Guidelines 2021-’22 out: Registrations for admission to UG, PG courses start on August 1

Indore: The wait is over for students wishing to take admission to colleges.

Registrations for admission to the first year of conventional undergraduate courses and first semester of the post-graduate courses will start on August 1 even as classes for the 2021-’22 session will commence on September 1.

Although the results for the Class 12 examinations have still not been declared, the department of higher education (DHE), on Thursday, released the much-awaited guidelines for admission to government and private colleges in the state for the 2021-’22 session. The admission will be held in three rounds.

Unlike last year, the DHE will hold two rounds of centralised online admission counselling and one round of college-level counselling (CLC). Last year, the DHE held one round of centralised counselling and two rounds of CLC. Later, more rounds were added to the admission process to fill the vacancies in colleges.

Generally, the admission process start in June and classes commence on July 1. But, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the admission process has been delayed since last year. In the last academic session, the admission process commenced on August 5 and, this year, it is going to start on August 1.

The admission process has started late this year, as well, due to the delay in the Class 12 results. The undergraduate final-year results, too, have not been declared as yet by any university in the state. Although the results are still not out, the DHE has declared the admission calendar as it did not want to further delay admissions to colleges, thereby shrinking the academic year.