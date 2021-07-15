Admission Guidelines 2021-’22 out: Registrations for admission to UG, PG courses start on August 1

Indore: The wait is over for students wishing to take admission to colleges.
Registrations for admission to the first year of conventional undergraduate courses and first semester of the post-graduate courses will start on August 1 even as classes for the 2021-’22 session will commence on September 1.
Although the results for the Class 12 examinations have still not been declared, the department of higher education (DHE), on Thursday, released the much-awaited guidelines for admission to government and private colleges in the state for the 2021-’22 session. The admission will be held in three rounds.
Unlike last year, the DHE will hold two rounds of centralised online admission counselling and one round of college-level counselling (CLC). Last year, the DHE held one round of centralised counselling and two rounds of CLC. Later, more rounds were added to the admission process to fill the vacancies in colleges.
Generally, the admission process start in June and classes commence on July 1. But, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the admission process has been delayed since last year. In the last academic session, the admission process commenced on August 5 and, this year, it is going to start on August 1.
The admission process has started late this year, as well, due to the delay in the Class 12 results. The undergraduate final-year results, too, have not been declared as yet by any university in the state. Although the results are still not out, the DHE has declared the admission calendar as it did not want to further delay admissions to colleges, thereby shrinking the academic year.
‘Provisional admission’
‘If their results aren’t declared till confirmation of admission, the students will be admitted provisionally on an undertaking that their enrolment will stand cancelled if they fail in the qualifying examinations.' -Dr Suresh Silawat, additional director (higher education), Indore division
Online document verification
In view of the Covid-19 situation, the DHE has scrapped the mandatory condition of verification of documents at colleges. The verification will be done online through a helpdesk set up at the government colleges. Only those students whose document verification could not be done online will have to show up at any government college near their home and get the needful done.
No. of registration days reduced
§ The DHE has reduced the number of days for registration this year
§ While the number of days for registering in UG courses is 12 in the first round, PG aspirants have been given a window of merely 7 days
§ Last year, 15 days were allocated to registering for admission in UG and PG courses
§ The reduction has been done as the DHE wants classes to start after completion of the first round of counseling
Centralised admission (1st round)
Head UG PG
Online registrations Aug 1 to Aug 12 Aug 1 to Aug 7
Document verification. Aug 2 to Aug 13 Aug 2 to Aug 8
Seat Allotment Aug 20 Aug 14
Fee Payment Aug 20 to Aug 25 Aug 14 to Aug 19
Centralised admission (2nd round)
Vacant Seats Info Aug 27 Aug 21
Fresh registrations Aug 28 to Sept 3 Aug 22 to Aug 28
Document verification Aug 29 to Sept 5 Aug 23 to Aug 30
Seat Allotment Sept 10 Sept 6
Fee Payment Sept 10 to Sept 14 Sept 6 to Sept 11
CLC round
Vacant Seats Info Sept 16 Sept 14
Fresh registrations Sept 17 to Sept 22 Sept 15 to Sept 20
Merit list release Sept 26 Sept 25
Fee Payment Sept 26 to Sept 30 Sept 25 to Sept 30
Admission to BEd, MEd also from Aug 1
The DHE also issued guidelines for admission to the teachers’ education programmes, including B.Ed, M.Ed, BP.Ed, MP.Ed and so forth. Like conventional courses, admission to teachers’ education programmes will also start on August 1 through centralised online counselling. Admissions will be held in three rounds. All rounds will be held online.
First round of counselling
Advt publication July 31
Online registrations Aug 1 to Aug 5
Document verification Aug 2 Aug 6
Common merit list Aug 9
Seat allotment Aug 14
