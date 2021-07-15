Bhopal: SHOs to face disciplinary action for laxity in sexual assault cases

BHOPAL: The SHOs who fail to complete the investigation in sexual assault cases within the stipulated time will face disciplinary action, said Director General of Police Vivek Johri. The DGP was interacting with senior police officers during a virtual meeting on Thursday. The top cop took the review meeting of the cases related to the crime against women in the state.††

Zonal IGs, DIGs, including SPs were present in the meeting. Johri assessed the working of Urja Desk, Mahila police station and Mahila Desk.

The DGP directed the field officers to speed up the investigations into crime against women and children in the state. He directed the officers to complete the investigations into rape cases within the two-month time and file the charge sheet in court at the earliest.

The DGP asked the SPs to take disciplinary action against the SHOs who failed to perform their duties.

He asked the Urja Desk officials to follow the standard operating procedure (SPO), circulars and directives issued by the PHQ from time to time. PHQ has provided computers for 700 Urja Desks.

Johri instructed the Mahila Desk officials to coordinate with the other departments regarding the complaint. He was also instructed to keep an eye on follow up of the complaints. For every Mahila Police station the headquarters have provided four wheelers.

Johri launches Operation Muskan

The DGP launched ëOperation Muskaní to trace the missing minors. Asking the police officers to bring home the missing child, the DGP said the first two-three weeks are important and if a probe is conducted properly during this period, then the chances of tracing the missing child is very high.