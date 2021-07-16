Indore: Direct admission in 38 colleges, indirect in around 10 colleges

Indore: A day after Department of Higher Education (DHE) issued guidelines for centralised online counselling for session 2021-22, admission related activities have suddenly began in colleges in the city.

Students have started visiting colleges with minority status which are exempted from centralised online counselling and have privilege to grant in direct/offline mode.

As many as 38 minority colleges in the city will grant direct admission in the city whereas 100-odd institutes will participate in online counselling for taking admissions.

Colleges with minority status from Indore includes Gujarati College, Indore Christian College, Renaissance College, Shri Jain Diwakar College, Alexia College, ISBA College, Vishisht College, Indore Institute of Law, Arihant College, Comp-feeders College and Akshay Academy.

Lured by this benefit, more and more colleges in the state are applying for minority institute status. Till last year there were around 80 minority institutes in the state, a number which has been shot up to about 100 so far.

“The number may go up to 150,” Silawat said.

For minority college status, a college is required to appoint more than 50 per cent members in their educational society from minority community. The condition of minority institute is that such institute will have to admit 50 per cent of their total intake of students, belonging to minority community.

However, barely any minority college complies with this condition.