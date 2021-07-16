Bhopal: Verbal duel between AIIMS director, politicians affects health care, hampers working

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): War of words between All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Sarman Singh and Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur has snowballed into a major controversy having adverse impact on AIIMS working.
District Planning Committee took a unanimous took decision against Dr Singh. Patients come from far flung areas of the state for treatment in AIIMS and the conflicts between two senior persons has hampered working.
Most elected representatives alleged that Dr Singh is arrogant as he avoided responding on phone. MLAs too complained against high handedness.
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur said Dr Sarman Singh’s comments that MPs and MLAs expect Ji Huzuri (to be servant to them) is surprising. “We never expected this from him. We are people’s representative, it means we are peoples’ voice. So, Dr Singh should not ignore us. Secondly, Dr Singh has powers to clear tenders for medicines but he does not use it for patients’ welfare. During pandemic, Dr Singh did not make effort to make arrangement of medicines and injections for patients,” she added.
BJP MLA Krishna Gaur said, “Elected representatives are not given importance. We are people’s voice so we should be heard.” Congress leader PC Sharma said Dr Sarman Singh does not pick up phone calls. “He does not meet us when we visit there. Elected representatives are not given importance by Singh in AIIMS. This is reason, unanimously decision was taken for removal of Dr Singh at district planning committee,” he added.
Congress MLA Arif Aqueel said, “BJP men expect only Ji Huzuri from Dr Sarman Singh. He is director of AIIMS, which is a premier institute. He is here for patients not for BJP MLAs and MPs. I never expect that Dr Singh should pick up phone call.”
Dr Sarman Singh was appointed AIIMS director in 2018. AIIMS was functioning without director since 2015.
Resident doctors
Resident doctors of AIIMS have alleged that Dr Sarman Singh does not clear tenders for purchasing medicines and injections and other accessories. As a result, doctors are not in position to provide quality treatment. State government provided amphotericine injections on request of doctors but Dr Singh never wrote any letter to state government for help in the interest of the patients. It deteriorated condition of black fungal patients.
Dr Sarman Singh had earlier told Free Press that he tried to stop corruption in AIIMS, Bhopal. "This is the reason politicians dislike me," he had said.
