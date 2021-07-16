Bhopal: Verbal duel between AIIMS director, politicians affects health care, hampers working

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): War of words between All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr Sarman Singh and Lok Sabha MP Pragya Thakur has snowballed into a major controversy having adverse impact on AIIMS working.

District Planning Committee took a unanimous took decision against Dr Singh. Patients come from far flung areas of the state for treatment in AIIMS and the conflicts between two senior persons has hampered working.

Most elected representatives alleged that Dr Singh is arrogant as he avoided responding on phone. MLAs too complained against high handedness.

Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur said Dr Sarman Singh’s comments that MPs and MLAs expect Ji Huzuri (to be servant to them) is surprising. “We never expected this from him. We are people’s representative, it means we are peoples’ voice. So, Dr Singh should not ignore us. Secondly, Dr Singh has powers to clear tenders for medicines but he does not use it for patients’ welfare. During pandemic, Dr Singh did not make effort to make arrangement of medicines and injections for patients,” she added.