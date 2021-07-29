NEP first anniversary: PM Narendra Modi to address education community today

He will also launch multiple initiatives in the education sector. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Prime Minister will launch the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in Higher education; first Year Engineering Programmes in Regional Languages and Guidelines for the Internationalization of Higher Education.

The initiatives to be launched also include Vidya Pravesh, a three-month play-based school preparation module for Grade 1 students; Indian Sign Language as a Subject at secondary level; NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by NCERT; SAFAL (Structured Assessment For Analyzing Learning Levels), a competency-based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools; and a website dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.

The event will witness the launch of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and the National Education Technology Forum (NETF).

These initiatives will mark a significant step towards the realization of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible.

The NEP, 2020 is the guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and building strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present on the occasion.

In a tweet, Pradhan wrote, "A year ago, on this day under the leadership of Hon. PM Narendra Modi, NEP2020- a visionary education policy of the 21st-century was launched with the aim to bring out the capabilities of each student, universalise education, build capacities and transform the learning landscape", tweeted the Union Minister.

"Today, on the completion of 1 year of transformative reforms under the NEP, PM Narendra Modi ji will launch multiple initiatives that will prove to be a significant milestone in realising several goals envisaged under the New Education Policy and guide us through his address."