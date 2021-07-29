JNUEE 2021: JNU entrance exam to be held between September 20-23; registrations on jnuexams.nta.ac

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examinations (JNUEE) for the academic session 2021-22 will be held from September 20 to September 23, announced the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday night.

As per the circular issued by NTA, the online registration for JNUEE began on Tuesday and the submission of the application form will end on August 27, up to 5:00 pm, while the applicants are allowed to complete the submission of the exam fee online till 11.50 pm on the same day.

The examinations will be conducted via computer-based test and all papers will have multiple-choice questions. The medium of papers will be only English, except for the language courses.

Candidates who desire to appear in JNUEE-2021 may apply online only at https://jnuexams.nta.ac.in during the specified period.

Informing about the entrance process, Jawaharlal Nehru University's Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said the University has worked closely with NTA and worked out the schedule for the JNU entrance exam to be held during September 20 and 23.

"Once the results are announced, the university will make sure that the admission process will take place without any delay. In all the programs, where viva is part of the admission process, it will be held in online mode so that applicants do not have to travel during these difficult times. The University will be open to the admitted students as and when the government permits us to open the educational institutes," said the Vice-Chancellor.