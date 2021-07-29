Odisha CHSE Class 12 Science, Commerce result to be declared by July 31 on chseodisha.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will publish the examination results of class 12 Science and Commerce streams on July 31.

In a statement, Odisha's School and Mass Education Department said on Wednesday the much-awaited result, which was scheduled to be announced by July 31, will certainly be published on the due date.

However, no decision on the results of Arts and Vocational studies have been taken since some paperwork was pending with the department, it said.

A petition in this regard has been filed in the Supreme Court by the state government, praying for some more time to publish the results of Arts and Vocational studies exams, it added.

Last month, the Supreme Court had asked state boards to declare the results for class 12 exams by July 31.

On June 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced cancellation of class 12 examination for the year 2021, stating that the lives of the students was the top priority for the state government amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results will be declared based on an assessment formula.