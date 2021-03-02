Prashant Kishor appointed principal adviser to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh - Here's how much he will be paid by govt

Political analyst Prashant Kishor has been appointed as the Principal Advisor of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.
The CM made the announcement on Twitter and wrote, "Prashant Kishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab."
As per the tweet by Punjab Government, Kishor will be paid a token honorarium of Re 1 only.
Here are the details of other allowances and benefits:
Token Honorarium
Re 1.00 only
Staff
The Secretariat Administration will provide one Private Secretary, One Personal Assistant, One Data Entry Operator. One Clerk and Two Peons
Residence
Free fully furnished Government residence and camp office as admissible to a Cabinet Minister
Telephone
A landline each in the office and at the camp office/ residence as also mobile phone expenses without any limit. Independent Fax lines in the office as also at the camp office/residence
Conveyance
Will be provided by the State Transport Commissioner
Travel
Executive Class in Train/ By Air as admissible to a Cabinet Minister
Hospitality
Expenditure up to Rs 5000, per month
Medical facilities
Would be entitled to the Medical facilities and reimbursement of medical expenses as admissible to an appointed Cabinet Minister
While focusing on the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Prashant is certain that the ruling Trinamool Congress will once again emerge victorious.
In a tweet shared the day after the Election Commission of India declared an multi-phased election for West Bengal, Kishor called it "one of the key battles for democracy in India". The people of Bengal are ready with their message and determined to show the right card," he had tweeted.
