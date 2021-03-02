Prashant Kishor appointed principal adviser to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh - Here's how much he will be paid by govt

Political analyst Prashant Kishor has been appointed as the Principal Advisor of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The CM made the announcement on Twitter and wrote, "Prashant Kishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab."

As per the tweet by Punjab Government, Kishor will be paid a token honorarium of Re 1 only.

Here are the details of other allowances and benefits: