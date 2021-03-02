India

Updated on

Prashant Kishor appointed principal adviser to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh - Here's how much he will be paid by govt

By FPJ Web Desk

Prashant Kishor
Prashant Kishor
File Photo

Political analyst Prashant Kishor has been appointed as the Principal Advisor of Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The CM made the announcement on Twitter and wrote, "Prashant Kishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab."

As per the tweet by Punjab Government, Kishor will be paid a token honorarium of Re 1 only.

Here are the details of other allowances and benefits:

  • Token Honorarium

    Re 1.00 only

  • Staff

    The Secretariat Administration will provide one Private Secretary, One Personal Assistant, One Data Entry Operator. One Clerk and Two Peons

  • Residence

    Free fully furnished Government residence and camp office as admissible to a Cabinet Minister

  • Telephone

    A landline each in the office and at the camp office/ residence as also mobile phone expenses without any limit. Independent Fax lines in the office as also at the camp office/residence

  • Conveyance

    Will be provided by the State Transport Commissioner

  • Travel

    Executive Class in Train/ By Air as admissible to a Cabinet Minister

  • Hospitality

    Expenditure up to Rs 5000, per month

  • Medical facilities

    Would be entitled to the Medical facilities and reimbursement of medical expenses as admissible to an appointed Cabinet Minister

Prashant Kishor appointed principal adviser to Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh - Here's how much he will be paid by govt

While focusing on the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal, Prashant is certain that the ruling Trinamool Congress will once again emerge victorious.

In a tweet shared the day after the Election Commission of India declared an multi-phased election for West Bengal, Kishor called it "one of the key battles for democracy in India". The people of Bengal are ready with their message and determined to show the right card," he had tweeted.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in