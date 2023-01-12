PM Modi Security Breach: Hubballi Police says 'there was no breach' during roadshow

Hubballi Police on Thursday made it clear that there was no breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security cover during his roadshow on Thursday.

A young man managed to break the security cordon and almost reached PM Modi's car to give him a garland before being pulled away by security personnel. The man was so close to the PM that he managed to hand over garland to Modi.

But the police are still saying that the incident was "not a serious lapse in security".

“There was no such breach in the prime minister's security cover. A person tried to give a garland to PM Modi at his roadshow. We are gathering more information about the person,” ANI quoted Gopal Byakod, DCP Crime, Hubballi‑Dharwad, as saying.

ANI sources also claim that every person in the area from where the man broke the security cordon was checked properly by the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the whole area was properly sanitised by security agencies.

Why is PM Modi in Hubballi?

The Prime Minister was in Hubbali to open the 29th National Youth Festival and was holding a roadshow from the airport to the Railway Sports Ground, where the festival was held on National Youth Day, which is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.