PM launches Rozgar Mela; Min Su Shobha Karandlaje, graces event at Hubballi Centre

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi launched Rozgar Mela – the recruitment drive for 10 lakh personnel via video conferencing today. During the ceremony, appointment letters were handed over to 75,000 newly inducted appointees.

Addressing the appointees, across 50 centres pan India, the Prime Minister started with greetings and best wishes for Dhanteras. “Today marks the day when a new link in the form of Rozgar Mela is being anchored to the employment and self-employment campaigns in the country that are going on for the last 8 years”, he said. The Prime Minister said that keeping in mind the 75 years of independence, the central government is giving appointment letters to 75,000 youngsters under a programme. “We decided that a tradition of giving appointment letters in one go should be started so that a collective temperament of completing projects in a time-bound way develops in departments”, he said explaining the rationale of the Rozgar Mela. In the coming days also, candidates will get their appointment letters from the government from time to time.

The Rozgar Mela was organised at 50 centres across India, simultaneously of which Hubballi and Bengaluru were the centres in Karnataka. The address of PM was beamed Live through Video Conferencing at Hubballi centre. The event at Hubballi was held SSS Hubballi Station which was graced by Su Shobha Karandlaje, Minister of State of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Govt of India. Speaking on the occasion she appealed to the youth to contribute for nation-building in line with Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision. She said that the recruitment processes had been conducted by RRB, SSC and other specialised agencies in an utmost transparent manner with use of technology for various departments of Govt of India and PSUs. She said that in the next 12 months, it was Hon'ble PM's vision to provide government jobs to 10 lakh youths across the nation. She distributed letters of appointment to the new recruits.

Aravind Bellad, MLA Hubballi-Dharwad West, Basavaraj Horatti, MLC, Pradeep Shettar MLC, S V Sankanur MLC, Iresh Anchatageri, Mayor HDMC, Tavanappa Astagi, Chairman Karnataka Bayaluseeme Area Development Board, Rajesh H Kotennavar, Chairman Jungle Lodges and Resorts, Ltd were present during the event.

200 new recruits received appointment letters at Hubballi Centre today which includes 85 Junior Engineers, 93 Track Maintainers, 2 Junior Stenographers, 1 Junior Translator, 2 Pointsmen, 1 Commercial Clerk, 13 Helpers and Technicians appointed to South Western Railway and 3 recruits to Employees State Insurance Corporation.

General Manager, SWR Sanjeev Kishore, Divisional Railway Manager Hubballi Harsh Khare, Principal Chief Personnel Officer, Alok Kumar and other senior officers were present. Aneesh Hegde compered during the function.