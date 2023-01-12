Security breach at PM Modi's roadshow in Hubballi, young man pulled away by security as he tries to give garland; WATCH

A major security breach was witnessed live during Prime Minister Narendr Modi's roadshow when a young man got too close to the PM and tried to give him a garland before being pulled away by security personnel.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media in which a young man in a orange shirt can be seen breaking the security cordon.

He managed to get right up to the PM's car and give him a garland before the security personnel managed to grab him and take him away.

Why is PM Modi in Hubballi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took out a roadshow in Hubballi just before inaugurating the National Youth Festival 2023, and he was accorded a warm welcome by enthusiastic people who lined up on both sides of the road.

PM Modi was standing on the 'running board' of his moving car, waving at the crowd when the security breach happened. Many were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.