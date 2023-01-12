e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSecurity breach at PM Modi's roadshow in Hubballi, young man pulled away by security as he tries to give garland; WATCH

Security breach at PM Modi's roadshow in Hubballi, young man pulled away by security as he tries to give garland; WATCH

A video of the incident is going viral on social media in which a young man in a orange shirt can be seen breaking the security cordon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

A major security breach was witnessed live during Prime Minister Narendr Modi's roadshow when a young man got too close to the PM and tried to give him a garland before being pulled away by security personnel.

A video of the incident is going viral on social media in which a young man in a orange shirt can be seen breaking the security cordon.

He managed to get right up to the PM's car and give him a garland before the security personnel managed to grab him and take him away.

Read Also
Global South Summit: PM Narendra Modi says,'We have turned page on another difficult year of war,...
article-image

Why is PM Modi in Hubballi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took out a roadshow in Hubballi just before inaugurating the National Youth Festival 2023, and he was accorded a warm welcome by enthusiastic people who lined up on both sides of the road.

PM Modi was standing on the 'running board' of his moving car, waving at the crowd when the security breach happened. Many were seen chanting 'Modi, Modi' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans.

At some places, people showered flower petals as his cavalcade passed through the stretch slowly.

Read Also
PM launches Rozgar Mela; Min Su Shobha Karandlaje, graces event at Hubballi Centre
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

From Joshimath to Aligarh: Four Indian cities reporting cracks and leaks in houses

From Joshimath to Aligarh: Four Indian cities reporting cracks and leaks in houses

CBI raids ex-finance secretary Arvind Mayaram's premises in corruption case, days after his...

CBI raids ex-finance secretary Arvind Mayaram's premises in corruption case, days after his...

Ghaziabad: Women in Raj Nagar Extension pull hair, and beat each other over stray dogs, dramatic...

Ghaziabad: Women in Raj Nagar Extension pull hair, and beat each other over stray dogs, dramatic...

Good news for Biryani lovers! In a first, India sets standard for Basmati rice wef Aug, 2023

Good news for Biryani lovers! In a first, India sets standard for Basmati rice wef Aug, 2023

Security breach at PM Modi's roadshow in Hubballi, young man pulled away by security as he tries to...

Security breach at PM Modi's roadshow in Hubballi, young man pulled away by security as he tries to...