PM Narendra Modi addresses Global South Summit | Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "India is working closely with the Global Summit" while speaking at Voice of Global South Summit.

"We should, together, call for a global agenda of response, recognise, respect and respond...Despite the challenges the developing world faces, I remain optimistic that our time is coming. The need of the hour is to identify simple, scalable and sustainable solutions," he added.

Addressing the inaugural session of "Voice of Global South Summit." https://t.co/i9UdGR7sYH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 12, 2023

"We have turned the page on another difficult year that shows war, conflict, terrorism & geopolitical tensions, rising food fertilizers and fuel prices."

"Most of the global challenges have not been created by Global South but they affect us more", PM added while speaking at the Voice of Global South Summit.

He also said that India is also helping the developing nations.