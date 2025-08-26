Centre Revises Wheat Stock Limits Till March 2026, Move Aims To Curb Hoarding & Price Rise

Govt Tightens Wheat Stock Rules Ahead of Festive Season. | File Image |

New Delhi: To control wheat prices and ensure fair supply across the country, the Government of India has revised the wheat stock limits for various stakeholders. These limits will now be valid till March 31, 2026, and apply to traders, retailers, big retail chains, and processors.

Centre revises Wheat Stock limit till 31st March 2026



New Stock Limits for Different Entities

The Department of Food and Public Distribution issued the revised order as part of its efforts to maintain food security and prevent hoarding or price manipulation. The updated stock limits are:

Traders/Wholesalers: Reduced from 3000 MT to 2000 MT

Retailers: Reduced from 10 MT to 8 MT per outlet

Big Chain Retailers: Now allowed up to 8 MT per outlet, with a combined maximum based on the number of outlets

Processors: Allowed to hold stock equal to 60% of their Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC) multiplied by the remaining months of FY 2025-26 (earlier it was 70 percent)

Strict Action Against Hoarding and Violations

All entities must declare or update their wheat stock every Friday on the official wheat stock portal: https://foodstock.dfpd.gov.in

If any entity holds more wheat than allowed, they must reduce it within 15 days of this order. Failure to do so can lead to action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Both Central and State officials will monitor stocks to stop any artificial scarcity.

Wheat Supply is Sufficient, Says Govt

India recorded a total wheat production of 1175.07 LMT during 2024-25. So far, the Centre has procured 300.35 LMT wheat for use in PDS and other schemes. Officials say there is enough wheat available, and they will continue to monitor the situation to keep prices stable.