 Centre Revises Wheat Stock Limits Till March 2026, Move Aims To Curb Hoarding & Price Rise
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessCentre Revises Wheat Stock Limits Till March 2026, Move Aims To Curb Hoarding & Price Rise

Centre Revises Wheat Stock Limits Till March 2026, Move Aims To Curb Hoarding & Price Rise

The government has reduced wheat stock limits for traders, retailers, and processors to stop hoarding and control prices. The new limits apply until March 31, 2026, with strict monitoring planned.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Govt Tightens Wheat Stock Rules Ahead of Festive Season. | File Image |

New Delhi: To control wheat prices and ensure fair supply across the country, the Government of India has revised the wheat stock limits for various stakeholders. These limits will now be valid till March 31, 2026, and apply to traders, retailers, big retail chains, and processors.

New Stock Limits for Different Entities

The Department of Food and Public Distribution issued the revised order as part of its efforts to maintain food security and prevent hoarding or price manipulation. The updated stock limits are:

Traders/Wholesalers: Reduced from 3000 MT to 2000 MT

FPJ Shorts
Centre Revises Wheat Stock Limits Till March 2026, Move Aims To Curb Hoarding & Price Rise
Centre Revises Wheat Stock Limits Till March 2026, Move Aims To Curb Hoarding & Price Rise
Palghar Crime: 24-Year-Old Youth Dies After Brutal Assault Over Instagram Messages In Nalasopara, 7 Arrested
Palghar Crime: 24-Year-Old Youth Dies After Brutal Assault Over Instagram Messages In Nalasopara, 7 Arrested
Rajasthan: Jodhpur Teacher & Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Die By Suicide; Note Alleges Harassment By In-Laws
Rajasthan: Jodhpur Teacher & Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Die By Suicide; Note Alleges Harassment By In-Laws
'Lips Kahan Hai?': Did Arshdeep Singh & Ishan Kishan Take Colourism Dig At Sai Sudharsan? Video Viral
'Lips Kahan Hai?': Did Arshdeep Singh & Ishan Kishan Take Colourism Dig At Sai Sudharsan? Video Viral

Retailers: Reduced from 10 MT to 8 MT per outlet

Big Chain Retailers: Now allowed up to 8 MT per outlet, with a combined maximum based on the number of outlets

Read Also
Bangladesh Signs Deal With US To Import 7,00,000 Tonnes Of Wheat Annually Ahead Of Tariff Talks
article-image

Processors: Allowed to hold stock equal to 60% of their Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC) multiplied by the remaining months of FY 2025-26 (earlier it was 70 percent)

Strict Action Against Hoarding and Violations

All entities must declare or update their wheat stock every Friday on the official wheat stock portal: https://foodstock.dfpd.gov.in

If any entity holds more wheat than allowed, they must reduce it within 15 days of this order. Failure to do so can lead to action under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Both Central and State officials will monitor stocks to stop any artificial scarcity.

Read Also
Centre Imposes Wheat Stock Limits For The First Time In 15 Years, Triggering Market Disruption
article-image

Wheat Supply is Sufficient, Says Govt

India recorded a total wheat production of 1175.07 LMT during 2024-25. So far, the Centre has procured 300.35 LMT wheat for use in PDS and other schemes. Officials say there is enough wheat available, and they will continue to monitor the situation to keep prices stable.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Centre Revises Wheat Stock Limits Till March 2026, Move Aims To Curb Hoarding & Price Rise

Centre Revises Wheat Stock Limits Till March 2026, Move Aims To Curb Hoarding & Price Rise

Sensex Crashes 849 Points, Falls Below 81K As US Tariff Shock Hits Markets

Sensex Crashes 849 Points, Falls Below 81K As US Tariff Shock Hits Markets

Rupee Falls 12 Paise To 87.68, Hit By US Tariff Draft & Weak Markets

Rupee Falls 12 Paise To 87.68, Hit By US Tariff Draft & Weak Markets

Govt Refuses More Relief To Vodafone Idea, Shares Nosedive Amid Investor Panic

Govt Refuses More Relief To Vodafone Idea, Shares Nosedive Amid Investor Panic

Silver Prices Rally ₹779 To Hit An All-Time High Of ₹1,16,729 Per Kg In Futures Trade

Silver Prices Rally ₹779 To Hit An All-Time High Of ₹1,16,729 Per Kg In Futures Trade